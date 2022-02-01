Roku (ROKU -1%) has launched Nielsen's (NLSN +0.5%) Digital Ad Rating audience guarantees on its OneView ad-purchasing platform - the first such platform to enable the guarantees across TV streaming.

That means that ad buyers on OneView can choose an age/gender demographic such as adults 18-49, and pay only for the ad impressions reaching that audience. And OneView becomes one of the first ad buying platforms applying Nielsen measurement to "all four" screens: traditional pay TV, TV streaming, desktop and mobile.

Roku is touting the news ahead of upfront ad buying, saying the guarantees will make it easier to plan and measure an entire streaming upfront in OneView with "apples-to-apples" measurement against traditional television.

It also says it's made audience guarantees more precise with data points from its direct relationship with consumers.

“We believe that all TV ads will be streamed and that all TV ad measurement will be automated. Now, upfront advertisers in OneView will be among the first to see audience overlap across major devices, channels, and publishers on their plan,” says Roku's Louqman Parampath.

Last week, Fox News International said it was expanding distribution on Roku's platform.