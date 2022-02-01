Entertainment Arts Research acquires another craft brewery in Canada

Feb. 01, 2022 9:59 AM ETEntertainment Arts Research Inc. (EARI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Entertainment Arts Research (OTCPK:EARI) has signed a letter of intent to acquire Railway City Brewing Company, a craft brewery located in St. Thomas Ontario, Canada.
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • "This strategic acquisition will enable the company to take advantage of synergies between Bell City Brewing Company, a craft brewery located in Brantford Ontario Canada, acquired by EARI Group in January 2022 and Railway City Brewing Company. These two acquisitions will accelerate our growth into the robust market of craft brewing," said EARI Group CEO Bernard Rubin.
