ISM Manufacturing Index slips in January as Omicron affects labor supply
Feb. 01, 2022 10:02 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- January ISM Manufacturing Index: 57.6 vs. 57.5 expected and 58.7 prior.
- New Orders: 57.9 vs. 60.4
- Employment: 54.5 vs. 54.2
- Prices: 76.1 vs. 68.2
- Inventories: 53.2vs. 54.7
- Production: 57.8 vs. 59.2
- Supplier Deliveries: 64.6 vs. 64.9
- "The U.S. manufacturing sector remains in a demand-driven, supply chain-constrained environment, but January was the third straight month with indications of improvements in labor resources and supplier delivery performance," said Timothy R. Fiore, chair of the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.
- He points out that there are still shortages of intermediate materials, transportation difficulties, and lack of direct labor on factory floors due to the COVID Omicron variant.
- Earlier today: January PMI Manufacturing comes in-line with consensus and lower M/M