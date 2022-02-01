MedMen launches cannabis personal concierge service

Feb. 01, 2022 10:05 AM ETMedMen Enterprises Inc. (MMNFF)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Small business marijuana dispensary in Oregon.

Heath Korvola/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF +6.7%) has launched Cannasseur Personal Concierge Service, a "personal shopping program."
  • The service is available through it dispensaries in California, Nevada, Arizona and Florida.
  • The service provides free one-on-one consultations with employees that includes personalized product and strain recommendations to cannabis education and responsible use.
  • The employees, known as Cannasseur, are trained through cannabis workshops and seminars. Questions covered include a customer's experience level, desired effect and preferred consumption format.
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Stone Fox Capital views MedMen as a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.