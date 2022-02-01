MedMen launches cannabis personal concierge service
Feb. 01, 2022 10:05 AM ETMedMen Enterprises Inc. (MMNFF)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF +6.7%) has launched Cannasseur Personal Concierge Service, a "personal shopping program."
- The service is available through it dispensaries in California, Nevada, Arizona and Florida.
- The service provides free one-on-one consultations with employees that includes personalized product and strain recommendations to cannabis education and responsible use.
- The employees, known as Cannasseur, are trained through cannabis workshops and seminars. Questions covered include a customer's experience level, desired effect and preferred consumption format.
