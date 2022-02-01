Rio Tinto (RIO +1.9%) says 21 of its female employees reported an actual or attempted rape or sexual assault at work in the past five years, disclosed as part of a company report outlining a culture of bullying, harassment and racism at the miner.

Nearly half of all employees who responded to the review of workplace culture commissioned by the company said they had been bullied, nearly 30% of women said they were sexually harassed, and 40% of men and 32% of women who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander said they suffered discrimination in the workplace.

CEO Jakob Stausholm said he felt "shame and enormous regret" at the extent of the abuse revealed by the report, which proposed 26 recommendations to improve how Rio prevents and responds to discrimination and unacceptable workplace behavior.

Rio launched the review last March, not long after Stausholm took over the leadership role at the company following widespread criticism over the destruction of 46,000-year-old rock shelters at Jukkan Gorge in Australia.