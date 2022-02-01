Cyberattack on German oil infrastructure forces Shell to re-route

Feb. 01, 2022

  • Details at this point are limited; however, a cyberattack on German oil infrastructure companies Oiltanking Deutschland and Mabanaft forced Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) to re-route oil cargoes over the weekend.
  • The attack was discovered Saturday, but the source and nature of the attack are not known at this point; the companies are still working to understand the full scope of the attack.
  • Oiltanking continues to operate all terminals globally (NYSEARCA:USO), while Mabanaft is operating with limited capacity, according to Reuters.
  • This follows the ransomware attack on the Colonial pipeline last year, where the FBI oversaw payment of 75 bitcoins in exchange for an IT tool to restore the system; 63.7 coins were eventually seized by the Bureau.
