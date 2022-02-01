Tom Brady retires from NFL. Will NFTs be his next big focus?

Feb. 01, 2022 10:14 AM ETUnder Armour, Inc. (UAA), DKNG, HTZNKEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor32 Comments

NFT non fungible tokens crypto art

steved_np3/iStock via Getty Images

Tom Brady has retired from football after a 22-year career that included seven Super Bowl victories, more than 84K passing yards and 624 touchdowns.

In his retirement Instagram post, Brady mentioned spending more time with his apparel company TB12 and the Autograph NFT agency.

It is unclear if Brady will end his endorsement deal with Under Armour (UAA -0.6%) to focus on growing out the TB12 business. Either way, Nike (NKE -0.4%) will be watching.

Autograph has been primarily delivering NFTs on the Polygon (MATIC-USD) blockchain, which runs off the Ethereum (ETH-USD) infrastructure. The company has exclusive NFT deals with Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky and Derek Jeter to name a few. Of note, Autograph announced a partnership last year with DraftKings (DKNG -0.5%).

Tom Brady has also dabbled with meme stock investing. Just last November, he tweeted "to the moooooon" in regard to the public return of Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ +0.2%).

Read a breakdown on the NFT market.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.