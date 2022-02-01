Tom Brady retires from NFL. Will NFTs be his next big focus?

Tom Brady has retired from football after a 22-year career that included seven Super Bowl victories, more than 84K passing yards and 624 touchdowns.

In his retirement Instagram post, Brady mentioned spending more time with his apparel company TB12 and the Autograph NFT agency.

It is unclear if Brady will end his endorsement deal with Under Armour (UAA -0.6%) to focus on growing out the TB12 business. Either way, Nike (NKE -0.4%) will be watching.

Autograph has been primarily delivering NFTs on the Polygon (MATIC-USD) blockchain, which runs off the Ethereum (ETH-USD) infrastructure. The company has exclusive NFT deals with Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky and Derek Jeter to name a few. Of note, Autograph announced a partnership last year with DraftKings (DKNG -0.5%).

Tom Brady has also dabbled with meme stock investing. Just last November, he tweeted "to the moooooon" in regard to the public return of Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ +0.2%).

Read a breakdown on the NFT market.