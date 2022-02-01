Blackstone, Carlyle said to consider joint bid for Novartis generics business

Feb. 01, 2022 10:15 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS), CG, BX, KKRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Novartis Basel

Kannan D/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Private equity firms Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) are said in discussions to possibly team up for a bid Novartis AG's (NYSE:NVS) Sandoz generics unit. Novartis rose 1.3%.
  • Advent International, Hellman & Friedman and KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) are separately considering offers for the Sandoz business, which may be valued at about $25B, according to a Bloomberg report. Swedish PE firm EQT AB is working with Germany' Struengmann family on a potential bid for the generics unit.
  • In late October, Novartis began a strategic review of generic drugs business Sandoz, according to a WSJ report. All options are under consideration, from retaining the business to separating it.
  • Novartis still hasn't decided if it will spin off or sell the generics business, according to the report today.
  • Novartis's (NVS) potential sale of its Sandoz generics business is attracting interest from potential acquirers, CEO Vas Narasimhan told German weekly magazine WirtschaftsWoche in an interview in December.
  • The Novartis CEO said the company has had some requests for information, though no "concrete" offers, according a Reuters account of the German magazine.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.