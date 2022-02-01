Blackstone, Carlyle said to consider joint bid for Novartis generics business
Feb. 01, 2022 10:15 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS), CG, BX, KKRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Private equity firms Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) are said in discussions to possibly team up for a bid Novartis AG's (NYSE:NVS) Sandoz generics unit. Novartis rose 1.3%.
- Advent International, Hellman & Friedman and KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) are separately considering offers for the Sandoz business, which may be valued at about $25B, according to a Bloomberg report. Swedish PE firm EQT AB is working with Germany' Struengmann family on a potential bid for the generics unit.
- In late October, Novartis began a strategic review of generic drugs business Sandoz, according to a WSJ report. All options are under consideration, from retaining the business to separating it.
- Novartis still hasn't decided if it will spin off or sell the generics business, according to the report today.
- Novartis's (NVS) potential sale of its Sandoz generics business is attracting interest from potential acquirers, CEO Vas Narasimhan told German weekly magazine WirtschaftsWoche in an interview in December.
- The Novartis CEO said the company has had some requests for information, though no "concrete" offers, according a Reuters account of the German magazine.