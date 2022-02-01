New York Times Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 10:19 AM ETThe New York Times Company (NYT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (-12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $579.98M (+13.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NYT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.