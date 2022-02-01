Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) shares fell as much as 15% out of the gate after Raymond James analyst Gregory Peters downgraded the stock to Market Perform from Outperform following worse-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Monday.

Specifically, the company reported a loss per share of $1.59, missing the $0.21 consensus by a wide margin, compared with EPS of $1.76 in the year-ago period. The $125.2M Q4 loss from the company's specialty property & casualty insurance segment compared with a gain of $91.1M in Q4 2020, primarily due to an underlying combined ratio of 119.4% in Q4 vs. 91.3% in Q4 of last year.

“This was another challenging quarter, and it goes without saying we’re disappointed in our profitability,” said President, CEO and Chairman Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. “The pandemic-driven environmental challenges the industry has experienced in the last couple of quarters intensified further in the fourth quarter, impacting results in each of our businesses, he added."

Taking into account certain cost headwinds for the company's personal auto business, the analyst believes that KMPR could lose money on an operating EPS basis through the third quarter, and a material earnings recovery may not start to emerge until later in 2023, according to a note written to clients.

Previously, (Nov. 3, 2021) Kemper declared a $0.31 dividend.