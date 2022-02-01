Allegheny Technologies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 10:22 AM ETAllegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+133.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $723.2M (+9.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.