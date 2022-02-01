Evercore Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 10:23 AM ETEvercore Inc. (EVR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Evercore (NYSE:EVR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.56 (-19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $891.89M (-8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EVR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.