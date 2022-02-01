Avery Dennison Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 10:24 AM ETAvery Dennison Corporation (AVY)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.12 (-6.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.12B (+6.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.