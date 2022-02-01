WHO: Omicron subvariant BA.2 not more severe than original variant

Feb. 01, 2022

Omicron BA.2 Virus mutation

  • The WHO says that the BA.2 subvariant of the original Omicron variant of COVID-19 does not cause more severe disease, Reuters reports.
  • "Looking at other countries where BA.2 is now overtaking, we're not seeing any higher bumps in hospitalization than expected," Boris Pavlin of the organization's COVID-19 Response Team told an online briefing.
  • He added that existing COVID vaccines provide a similar level of protection across all Omicron types.
  • Pavlin noted that BA.2 is becoming dominant in the Philippines, Nepal, Qatar, India, and Denmark.
  • Vaccine names: Pfizer (PFE -0.0%), BioNTech (BNTX +3.6%), Moderna (MRNA +2.3%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.9%), AstraZeneca (AZN -0.9%), and Novavax (NVAX +3.2%).
  • A study released today found that BA.2 may be more transmissible than the original Omicron variant.
