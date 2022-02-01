Silicon Laboratories Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 10:25 AM ETSilicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (-32.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $200.15M (-17.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SLAB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.