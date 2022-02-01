M/I Homes Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 10:28 AM ETM/I Homes, Inc. (MHO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.38 (+14.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $982.05M (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MHO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.