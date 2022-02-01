Iamgold (IAG +5.6%) bounces off four-month lows after activist shareholder RCF Management said it will nominate at least three directors to the miner's board, believing "immediate leadership change is required to address massive value destruction and chronic underperformance."

RCF said it has "lost all faith in the current board during the past two weeks of our engagement... We no longer trust the current board to make any material decisions on Iamgold's future leadership that reflect the best interests of its shareholders."

RCF's nominees for Iamgold's board are Maryse Belanger, who currently sits on the boards of Equinox Gold and Pure Gold Mining; David Smith, who serves on the boards of Hudbay Minerals and Pretium Resources; and Lawrence Haber, who sits on the board of Eco Oro Minerals.

Resource Capital Fund VII, which is managed by RCF Management, owns 5.2% of Iamgold shares.

The RCF letter follows the recent departure of CEO Gordon Stothart from his role and the board, and Chairman Don Charter retired from the board in recent days.