CGI Group Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 10:29 AM ETCGI Inc. (GIB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (-15.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.44B (-19.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GIB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.