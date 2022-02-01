Sally Beauty Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 10:30 AM ETSally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+18.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $993.34M (+6.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SBH has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.