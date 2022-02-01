Core Laboratories Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETCore Laboratories N.V. (CLB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (+11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $122.39M (+7.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.