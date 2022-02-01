Anheuser-Busch is coming heavy to the Super Bowl with four minutes of commercials

Anheuser-Busch has purchased four minutes of national advertising airtime for the Super Bowl, which is set to be played on February 13 between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The beer giant plans to run ads for Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light Next, Cutwater Spirits, Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer and Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda.

The Bud Light Seltzer ad will feature celebrity chef Guy Fieri, while the spot for Bud Light Next will be an introduction of sorts to consumers of the new zero-carb beer after the line made its market debut recently. Anheuser-Busch is giving Budweiser Super Bowl exposure again after a rare absence last year. Cutwater Spirits is the new canned cocktail business that A-B acquired in 2019.

"The brands we picked for the Super Bowl are a testament of our innovation and reflect where we’re going as a company and the bets we’re making on the future," states Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) Chief Marketing Officer Benoit Garbe.

On the broadcast side, NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is charging as much as $6.5 million for 30-second commercials this year.

