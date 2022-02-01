Biofrontera spikes after recruitment update on late-stage trial for skin cancer
Feb. 01, 2022 10:35 AM ETBiofrontera Inc. (BFRI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Biofrontera (BFRI +17.7%) is trading sharply higher after announcing that the company enrolled 70% of patients in its Phase 3 study for Ameluz photodynamic therapy in superficial basal cell carcinoma ((sBCC)).
- The micro-cap biopharma company plans to recruit 186 patients across 12 U.S. study sites for the placebo-controlled study, which is designed to study Ameluz in combination with BF-RhodoLED lamp in sBCC, a major form of nonmelanoma skin cancer.
- The enrollment drive, which began in 2018, is expected to complete by the end of 2022.
- “Due to a demanding study protocol mandated by the FDA, the recruitment process has been taking a considerable amount of time and was additionally slowed down by the Covid pandemic, but has recently picked up again,” CEO Erica Monaco remarked.
