Toyota U.S. sales down 5.1% for January
Feb. 01, 2022 10:37 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Toyota Motor (TM -1.7%) reports 5.1% Y/Y decline in January U.S. sales to 157,827 vehicles vs. -30.2% in December 2021.
- Toyota division sales fell 6.4% Y/Y to 137,207 vehicles whereas Lexus division sales grew 5% Y/Y to 20,620 vehicles.
- EPV sales soared 16% Y/Y to to 42,557 units, accounted for 26.9% of total TMNA sales vs. 21.9% year ago, representing an all-time, best-ever ratio.
- SUV sales +0.5%, Sienna +2.8% and Pickup sales -19.7% for the month.
- Truck sales -3% and car sales -9.6% for the month.