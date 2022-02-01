Toyota U.S. sales down 5.1% for January

Feb. 01, 2022 10:37 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Toyota Motors

dogayusufdokdok/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Toyota Motor (TM -1.7%) reports 5.1% Y/Y decline in January U.S. sales to 157,827 vehicles vs. -30.2% in December 2021.
  • Toyota division sales fell 6.4% Y/Y to 137,207 vehicles whereas Lexus division sales grew 5% Y/Y to 20,620 vehicles.
  • EPV sales soared 16% Y/Y to to 42,557 units, accounted for 26.9% of total TMNA sales vs. 21.9% year ago, representing an all-time, best-ever ratio.
  • SUV sales +0.5%, Sienna +2.8% and Pickup sales -19.7% for the month.
  • Truck sales -3% and car sales -9.6% for the month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.