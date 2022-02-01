American Superconductor Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETAmerican Superconductor Corporation (AMSC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (-30.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.61M (+12.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMSC has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.