NETGEAR Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETNETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-86.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $258.83M (-29.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTGR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.