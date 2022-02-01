Omega Healthcare Investors Q4 preview: Here's what to expect
Feb. 01, 2022 10:44 AM ETOmega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st, after market close.
- The consensus FFO Estimate is $0.81 (+1.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $235.47M (-10.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OHI has beaten FFO estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, FFO estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- The stock rose 4.10% following Q3 earnings release on Nov.04.
- YTD the company's shares grew more than 6.4% in value.
- The SA Quant Rating on OHI is Hold, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Strong Buy.
- Recent Bullish rating on the stock by contributor: Omega Healthcare: 3 Reasons To Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful.
This was corrected on 02/01/2022 at 11:10 AM. The revised post corrects the FFO estimates figure