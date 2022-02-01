Some of the best-up names in the electric vehicle sector rose in morning trading as investors warm back up slightly to some of the growth potential.

The biggest gains were seen with Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO +5.5%), Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS +5.8%), Vicinity Motor (VEV +7.8%), Mullen Automotive (MULN +6.7%), Arrival (ARVL +1.9%), Ayro (AYRO +7.1%), GreenPower Motor Company (GP +4.3%) and Hyzon Motors (HYZN +2.9%).

Tesla (TSLA -1.5%) went in the other direction after agreeing to drop some self-driving features and recall certain cars for a software fix. A Daiwa warning on margins is also in the mix.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN -1.4%), Fisker (FSR -1.8%) and Lucid Group (LCID -0.7%) have also underperformed. Analysts are pointing to some risk that upcoming earnings calls from the companies could include supply chain warnings.

