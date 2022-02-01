Broadridge Financial Solutions slips 6% on missing FQ2 consensus

  • Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR -5.9%) FQ2 total revenue increased 19% to $1,260M, beats consensus by $60M.
  • Recurring fee revenues increased 19% to $798M; Event-driven fee revenues increased 44%, to $65M; Distribution revenues increased 17%, to $401M.
  • Operating income was $69M, a decrease 13%, operating income margin decreased to 5.5% vs. 7.5% prior.
  • Diluted EPS decreased 17% to $0.40, misses consensus by $0.02.
  • Updates Guidance FY 2022: Recurring fee revenues growth from 12-15% to high end; Adjusted Operating income margin - Non-GAAP from ~19% to ~18.5%; No change to Adjusted EPS 11-15%; No change to closed sales $240M-280M.
  • "Our strong performance is enabling Broadridge to deliver steady and consistent earnings growth and further increase our long-term investments. We expect to deliver at the high end of our 12-15% recurring fee revenues growth guidance and are reaffirming our guidance for Adjusted EPS growth of 11-15%," said Tim Gokey, CEO.
  • Previously (Feb. 1): Broadridge Financial Solutions Non-GAAP EPS of $0.82 misses by $0.02, revenue of $1.26B beats by $60M; reaffirms full year EPS guidance
