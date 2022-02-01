Pitney Bowes sinks after quarterly results; guides FY22 revs in-line with consensus
Feb. 01, 2022 10:50 AM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) shares are down ~16% Tuesday morning after the technology firm reported its Q4 and FY21 financial results earlier in the day.
- Q4 revenue fell 4% Y/Y to $984M, with SendTech Solutions revenue down 6% Y/Y to $354M and Global Ecommerce revenue -9% to $473M. Presort Services revenue grew 16% to $156M.
- CEO Marc Lautenbach said: "In the aggregate, SendTech and Presort grew revenues and EBIT year-over-year, which is a significant achievement. Global Ecommerce had a successful peak in terms of service levels with 99 percent of all committed parcels delivered ahead of the holidays; however, supply chain challenges and shifts in consumer buying behavior led to lower volumes, impacting that segment's fourth quarter financial results."
- Q4 adj. earnings per share came at $0.06 (vs. $0.14 in Q420), missing analysts estimates.
- The company managed to achieve fifth consecutive year of consolidated revenue growth, with FY21 rev up 3% to $3.7B. Revenue growth was primarily driven by higher cross-border volumes. Full-year adj. EPS came at $0.32 vs. $0.31 in 2020.
- Pitney Bowes ended the year with $747M in cash and short-term investments, reduced debt $241M and extended maturity profile.
- Looking ahead, the company expects FY22 revenue and EBIT to grow over prior year in the low-to-mid single digit range. Rev projections implies to ~$3.71B-3.86B revenue (vs. $3.78B consensus).
- The estimates will be refined throughout the year, especially as Covid and supply chain issues dissipate.
This was corrected on 02/01/2022 at 11:43 AM. The first statement of the post has been rectified (replacing "Thursday" morning with "Tuesday" morning)