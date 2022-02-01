Pitney Bowes sinks after quarterly results; guides FY22 revs in-line with consensus

Feb. 01, 2022 10:50 AM ETPitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Pitney Bowes Canada Head Office in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) shares are down ~16% Tuesday morning after the technology firm reported its Q4 and FY21 financial results earlier in the day.
  • Q4 revenue fell 4% Y/Y to $984M, with SendTech Solutions revenue down 6% Y/Y to $354M and Global Ecommerce revenue -9% to $473M. Presort Services revenue grew 16% to $156M.
  • CEO Marc Lautenbach said: "In the aggregate, SendTech and Presort grew revenues and EBIT year-over-year, which is a significant achievement. Global Ecommerce had a successful peak in terms of service levels with 99 percent of all committed parcels delivered ahead of the holidays; however, supply chain challenges and shifts in consumer buying behavior led to lower volumes, impacting that segment's fourth quarter financial results."
  • Q4 adj. earnings per share came at $0.06 (vs. $0.14 in Q420), missing analysts estimates.
  • The company managed to achieve fifth consecutive year of consolidated revenue growth, with FY21 rev up 3% to $3.7B. Revenue growth was primarily driven by higher cross-border volumes. Full-year adj. EPS came at $0.32 vs. $0.31 in 2020.
  • Pitney Bowes ended the year with $747M in cash and short-term investments, reduced debt $241M and extended maturity profile.
  • Looking ahead, the company expects FY22 revenue and EBIT to grow over prior year in the low-to-mid single digit range. Rev projections implies to ~$3.71B-3.86B revenue (vs. $3.78B consensus).
  • The estimates will be refined throughout the year, especially as Covid and supply chain issues dissipate.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.