Steve Mnuchin-backed Cybereason eyeing IPO that could value cybersecurity firm at over $5B

Cybereason, which is backed by Softbank and former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's investment firm, has reportedly filed confidentially to hold an initial public offering that could value the cybersecurity firm at over $5B.

The IPO could occur during the second half of the year. The size and timing of the deal has not yet been determined and is subject to market conditions, according to Reuters, which cited people close to the matter.

Cybereason’s investors include Softbank’s Vision Fund 2, Lockheed Martin, and Mnuchin’s Liberty Strategic Capital. Mnuchin also sits on the company's board of directors.

The company offers cybersecurity assessments, malicious activity response, anti-ransomware solutions, and managed detection services. Its AI-powered Cybereason Defense Platform enables organizations to intercept and end cyberattacks.

Cybereason raised $275M during a fundraising round last July. The round was led by Liberty Strategic Capital and joined by Irving Investors, certain funds advised by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, and Softbank Vision Fund 2.

After the round, the company was valued at $3.1B to $3.3B, according to a Boston Globe report.

The company also raised $389M in an earlier round led by Softbank, CRV, Spark Capital and Lockheed Martin.

Cybereason’s technology partners include Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, Slack and Oracle, according to its website.