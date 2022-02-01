Mazda sales declines 16.5% in January

Feb. 01, 2022 10:55 AM ETMazda Motor Corporation (MZDAY), MZDAFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Mazda 3 car in front of dealership building

josefkubes/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY -2.3%) North America reported a -16.5% Y/Y drop in unit sales to 21,079 vehicles in January 2022. It, however, shows improvement on sequential basis compared with 19,422 vehicles sold in December 2021.
  • The daily selling rate was down 16.5% during the month.
  • Car sales were down 17.4% Y/Y to 4,112 units, while truck sales dropped 16.3% to 16,967 units.
  • Region-wise: Mazda Canada sales down 13.5% Y/Y to 3,493 vehicles in January; Mazda Motor de Mexico sales declined 7.8% Y/Y to 3,474 vehicles.
  • Earlier (Jan. 26), EU commercial vehicle sales fell 8.4% in December
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.