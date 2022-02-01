Mazda sales declines 16.5% in January
Feb. 01, 2022 10:55 AM ETMazda Motor Corporation (MZDAY), MZDAFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY -2.3%) North America reported a -16.5% Y/Y drop in unit sales to 21,079 vehicles in January 2022. It, however, shows improvement on sequential basis compared with 19,422 vehicles sold in December 2021.
- The daily selling rate was down 16.5% during the month.
- Car sales were down 17.4% Y/Y to 4,112 units, while truck sales dropped 16.3% to 16,967 units.
- Region-wise: Mazda Canada sales down 13.5% Y/Y to 3,493 vehicles in January; Mazda Motor de Mexico sales declined 7.8% Y/Y to 3,474 vehicles.
- Earlier (Jan. 26), EU commercial vehicle sales fell 8.4% in December