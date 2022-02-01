Crypto trading platform Aurox considers to go public this year - CoinDesk

Feb. 01, 2022

  • Cryptocurrency trading platform Aurox planned to get listed as a publicly-traded company later in 2022, Aurox CEO Giorgi Khazaradze told CoinDesk.
  • While no final decisions have yet been made, the company is exploring a variety of ways to go public, including a special purpose acquisition company or through a reverse merger, Khazaradze added. Moreover, “we’re hoping to be public by 2022. We’ve already gone through multiple steps with our attorneys."
  • Founded in 2017, Aurox places orders and matches them across exchanges, and has generated some 60K users to date on a self-funded basis, Khazaradze noted. “One of the issues is that since we self-funded everything, we’re competing against companies that are raising $20 million at the drop of a hat,” Khazaradze told CoinDesk. “But we don’t want to go that route.”
  • Some of Aurox's digital asset exchange/platform rivals that have already gone public include: Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF +6.2%), Coinbase Global (COIN +2.6%), Bakkt (BKKT +3.9%), Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV -0.6%), Robinhood (HOOD +1.6%) and Plus500 (OTC:PLSQF).
  • Previously, (Feb. 19) Crypto trading platform Apifiny planned to go public.
