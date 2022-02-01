Nucor (NUE +5.2%) said its board approved a $290M investment to expand product capabilities at its Crawfordsville, Ind., steel sheet mill by adding a construction grade continuous galvanizing line and prepaint line.

The company said it expects to take two years to complete pending permitting, regulatory approvals and the award of state and local incentives.

Nucor said the modernization will further expand its galvanizing and prepaint capabilities, raising the construction grade continuous galvanizing line to a capacity of 300K tons/year while the prepaint line will have an annual capacity of 250K tons/year.

Nucor last week disclosed slightly better than expected Q4 earnings while revenues nearly doubled, and the company said end-use market demand for steel remains strong.