ArcBest higher on achieving highest revenue and net income in company's history
Feb. 01, 2022 10:58 AM ETArcBest Corporation (ARCB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- ArcBest (ARCB +3.5%) higher after Q4 earnings beat, best result in company's history.
- The company's operating segments achieved double-digit percentage revenue growth over the prior year period.
- Asset-Based revenue grew 23.3% Y/Y to $683.5M and Asset-Light revenue increased 79.7% to $541.2M.
- The company returned $116M to shareholders through stock repurchase programs and dividends.
- The company updated long term financial targets: 2025 revenue to come in the range of $7B to $8B; Asset-based operating margin rate between 10% to 15%; Asset-Light (excluding FleetNet) operating margin rate between 4% to 6%.
- A quick look at Asset-based segment's January preliminary figures:
- Share price has seen upside of ~50% over the period of six months.