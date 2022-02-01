ArcBest higher on achieving highest revenue and net income in company's history

Feb. 01, 2022 10:58 AM ETArcBest Corporation (ARCB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • ArcBest (ARCB +3.5%) higher after Q4 earnings beat, best result in company's history.
  • The company's operating segments achieved double-digit percentage revenue growth over the prior year period.
  • Asset-Based revenue grew 23.3% Y/Y to $683.5M and Asset-Light revenue increased 79.7% to $541.2M.
  • The company returned $116M to shareholders through stock repurchase programs and dividends.
  • The company updated long term financial targets: 2025 revenue to come in the range of $7B to $8B; Asset-based operating margin rate between 10% to 15%; Asset-Light (excluding FleetNet) operating margin rate between 4% to 6%.
  • A quick look at Asset-based segment's January preliminary figures:
  • Share price has seen upside of ~50% over the period of six months.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.