Gladstone CapitalF Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETGladstone Capital (GLAD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.51M (+12.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, GLAD has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.