AmerisourceBergen FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Feb. 01, 2022 11:04 AM ETAmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.58 (+18.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $59.62B (+13.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ABC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.
  • Prior Quarter Snapshot: AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) dropped 1.2% despite Q4 earnings beat.
  • For FY2022, the company expects revenue to grow in the high-single digit to low-double digit percent range vs. consensus growth of 11.8% and adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of $10.50 to $10.80 vs. consensus of $10.56.
  • YTD the company's shares have gained more than 2.5% in value.
  • The SA Quant Rating on ABC is Hold, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Buy.
