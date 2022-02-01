Lightspeed Commerce FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETLightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+82.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $142.91M (+148.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LSPD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.