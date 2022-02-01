Lincoln National Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETLincoln National Corporation (LNC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.90 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.7B (+13.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LNC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.