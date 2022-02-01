Euro gas prices down as Russia turns up exports; Northeast prices highest globally

  • Overnight Russia almost doubled gas volumes to Europe through Ukraine, driving natural gas futures prices down by almost 10%.
  • Though front-month prices are largely unchanged, the prospect of increased Russian volumes through summer brings relief, as traders see less likelihood of repeat shortages next winter.
  • This week it was announced that Nord Stream 2 start up (NYSE:RDS.A) (OTCPK:OMVKY) (OTCPK:ENGIY) has been put on hold as the European Commission investigates the "project's compliance with Europe's energy policy", which means increased Russian volumes are still subject to increasing Ukrainian tensions.
  • Separately, winter storms in the Northeast and risk of freeze offs across key US basins has seen natural gas prices in New England spike to over $30/mcf, above levels seen in Europe and Asia.
  • This despite gas prices across much of the rest of the US sitting below $5/mcf (NG1:COM) (NYSEARCA:UNG) (NYSEARCA:BOIL).
  • With Henry Hub at ~$5 and Euro gas prices falling, LNG exporters like Chenier (NYSE:LNG), Tellurian (NYSE:TELL), and Exxon (NYSE:XOM) stand to see exceptionally strong margins compress a bit going forward.
