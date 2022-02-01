In a month that saw dramatic declines by the major U.S. equity averages, energy ETFs gave investors a safe haven, rising amid higher oil prices. The volatile month also saw value beat out lagging growth funds, as more speculative names fell out of favor with investors.

On the international front, Russia proved an even more dangerous place for investors than the U.S. during January, with ETFs tied to the country experiencing a sharp decline.

Sector ETFs

January only had two market segments finish in the green, led by energy and financials. On the flip side, the consumer discretionary segment was the worst-performing area for investors.

Energy-focused ETFs include Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) and Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE), which closed +18.7% and +17.5% for the month. On the other side of the spectrum, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY) ended the month at -9.53%.

Growth & Value ETFs

Value outshined growth as the market community got defensive in light of rising interest rates looming ahead.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) closed the month slightly in the red 1.6%, whereas the iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) declined by 8.4%.

Commodity ETFs

Commodity-based funds fared well in Jan. for the most part, led by natural gas and oil prices which lent support to the energy sector. The silver market slipped on the month, as investors remained unsure of the precious metal.

The United States Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:UNG) concluded the month +36.1%, while the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) ended -3.3%.

Global ETFs

While benchmark indices in the United States underperformed, they did not slide as much as the VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX). RSX rounded out the month -10% as rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine persist.

While the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq-based ETFs outperformed RSX, they still find themselves trading well into the red.