POINT Biopharma updates on manufacturing and late-stage studies
Feb. 01, 2022 11:08 AM ETPOINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Recording the biggest intraday gain since Dember, POINT Biopharma (PNT +12.4%) has neared a two-month high after the company shared its latest updates on production and late-stage clinical trials.
- The company said that its Indianapolis manufacturing facility was launched in October 2021, and an Investigational New Drug (IND) amendment to add the facility to the late-stage SPLASH program took place in December 2021.
- The SPLASH trial (NCT04647526) is designed to evaluate PNT2002 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), and the production of Lu-177 (no-carrier-added lutetium-177) PNT2002 began in Jan. 2022.
- The randomization stage of the study started in the U.S. and Canada in late 2021, with Europe and the U.K. expected to follow this quarter. The company plans to release the top-line data from the trial in mid-2023.
- Read: Last year, POINT Biopharma (NASDAQ:PNT) signed a licensing agreement with the Belgian Nuclear Research Center for the in-house production of Lu-177.