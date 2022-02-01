NXP Semiconductors inches lower a day after reporting Q4 earnings beat
Feb. 01, 2022 11:09 AM ETNXPIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NXP Semiconductors (NXPI -0.6%) shares trimmed gains as the initial cheer over the firm's Q4 earnings beat seems to have worn out.
- NXPI had risen 4% aftermarket on Jan. 31 after reporting Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.24 and revenue of $3.04B, up 21% Y/Y.
- The company forecast Q1 total revenue of $3B-3.2B (vs. $2.57B in the year-ago period). Consensus Q1 revenue estimate is $3.03B.
- NXPI expects Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of 56.8-57.8% and non-GAAP operating income of $1B-1.1B.
- The company also announced its updated financial model for 2021–2024, expecting to post growth of 8-12%.
- Non-GAAP gross margin is estimated to be 32-36% during the period, while non-GAAP free-cash flow is targeted at 25% of revenue.
- NXPI also raised its quarterly dividend by 50%.
- The stock has gained 28% in value over the past 1 year.