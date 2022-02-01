NXP Semiconductors inches lower a day after reporting Q4 earnings beat

Feb. 01, 2022 11:09 AM ETNXPIBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

NXP Semiconductors company office in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • NXP Semiconductors (NXPI -0.6%) shares trimmed gains as the initial cheer over the firm's Q4 earnings beat seems to have worn out.
  • NXPI had risen 4% aftermarket on Jan. 31 after reporting Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.24 and revenue of $3.04B, up 21% Y/Y.
  • The company forecast Q1 total revenue of $3B-3.2B (vs. $2.57B in the year-ago period). Consensus Q1 revenue estimate is $3.03B.
  • NXPI expects Q1 non-GAAP gross margin of 56.8-57.8% and non-GAAP operating income of $1B-1.1B.
  • The company also announced its updated financial model for 2021–2024, expecting to post growth of 8-12%.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin is estimated to be 32-36% during the period, while non-GAAP free-cash flow is targeted at 25% of revenue.
  • NXPI also raised its quarterly dividend by 50%.
  • The stock has gained 28% in value over the past 1 year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.