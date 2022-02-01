Anavex down 16% as criticism on changing endpoints in late-stage trial mounts

  • Shares of Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL -15.5%) are under pressure even though the company reported earlier this morning that a phase 3 trial of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) for Rett syndrome met primary and secondary endpoints.
  • Since a news release came out this morning, several people on social media have pointed out that the primary and secondary endpoints were changed recently.
  • "Anavex changed the primary and secondary endpoints of this Rett study on Jan. 18, allowing it to claim success when the drug most likely failed," STAT's Adam Feuerstein wrote in a tweet.
  • For that primary endpoint, a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement was seen in ~72% of patients vs. ~39% in the placebo group, the company said.
  • "I doubt the FDA specifically asked for RSBQ AUC, which $AVXL just made up. Rather the FDA probably asked for RSBQ and CGI-I like $ACAD LAVENDER. Good luck," Twitter user sk wrote.
  • The ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD +4.8%) phase 3 LAVENDER trial for trofinetide met both co-primary endpoints in December.
