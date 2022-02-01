Fortune Brands Home & Security Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETFortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (+3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.93B (+16.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FBHS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.