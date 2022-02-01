Allegiant Travel Company Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 5:35 PM ETAllegiant Travel Company (ALGT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.17 (+204.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $483.75M (+96.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALGT has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.