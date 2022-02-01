M.D.C. Holdings down after earnings miss: Q4 Results
Feb. 01, 2022 11:17 AM ETM.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) is down 9% in mid-day Tuesday trading after the company missed consensus in its fourth quarter earnings results.
- Home sales revenue of $1.43B (+21.2% Y/Y) misses estimates by $150M. It takes the full year revenue to $5.10B (+36% Y/Y).
- Unit deliveries up 4% to 2,663; Average selling price of deliveries up 17% to $539,000.
- Gross margin from home sales increased 150 basis points to 23.5% from 22.0% a year ago.
- "We made further improvements to our capital structure in the fourth quarter by retiring the remaining $126 million of our 5.500% senior notes due in 2024. Our leverage ratios remain below the industry average, and our credit ratings are among the best in the industry," said MDC's Executive Chairman, Larry A. Mizel.
- GAAP EPS of $2.21 misses by $0.28.
- The company has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50/share.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: The company expects its first quarter home deliveries between 2,000 and 2,300 with gross margin of about 25%.
- FY2022 Guidance: For full year, home deliveries are expected to range between 10,500 and 11,000, with the company assuming no improvements in its average sale-to-close cycle time from those experienced during the fourth quarter of 2021.
- "With a record $4.3 billion backlog to end the year and an improving margin profile, we believe we are in a great position to improve on these results in 2022," said Mizel.