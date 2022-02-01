Will Novartis Q4 results bring positive surprise amid buzz surrounding Sandoz?

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $13.28B (+4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NVS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.

The company's stock rose +1.77% on Oct. 26, the day it reported its Q3 results. The company met analyst expectations for quarterly revenue despite recording better-than-expected non-GAAP earnings for Q3.

Business Highlights: On Feb. 1 it was reported that private equity firms Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) are said to be in discussions to possibly team up to bid for Novartis' Sandoz generics unit. Novartis still hasn't decided if it will spin off or sell the generics business, according to the report.

In December 2021, Novartis completed the sale of its 53.3M (nearly 33%) Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) bearer shares to Roche for $20.7B.

The company also announced that it was acquiring ocular gene therapy firm Gyroscope Therapeutics for $1.5B.

Drug Approvals:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Novartis' drug Leqvio (inclisiran) was approved by the FDA to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Cosentyx (secukinumab) was approved in the U.S. to treat active enthesitis-related arthritis in patients four years and older, and active psoriatic arthritis in patients two years and older.

In October 2021, the FDA approved Novartis' Scemblix (asciminib) for Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in patients who have received at least two prior treatments.

Drug Programs:

Earlier in January, Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) and Novartis reported positive data from a phase 2 study of ensovibep in COVID-19.

Novartis' Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) showed strong efficacy in high-risk patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma in a phase 2 study.

The Swiss drugmaker is also advancing research to develop an oral therapy targeted at a broad range of coronaviruses.

Two phase 3 studies of ligelizumab in chronic spontaneous urticaria missed their main goal.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) expanded partnership with Novartis for TIGIT inhibitor ociperlimab.

Other News:

In December 2021, Novartis said it was confident to grow sales at 4%+ CAGR through 2026, driven by multi-billion dollar sales from Cosentyx, Entresto, Kesimpta, Zolgensma, Kisqali and Leqvio.

Novartis will also initiate up to $15B share buyback by the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, Department of Justice is investigating Novartis marketing of heart drug Entresto.

A U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the validity of Novartis' Gilenya dosage regimen patent.