Carpenter Technology FQ2 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 01, 2022 11:20 AM ETCarpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.64 (-4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $348.33M (-0.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.