It's Winter Olympics eve, which means it's time for Comcast (CMCSA -0.4%) to maximize its Olympics synergy with its biannual full-court press of Games coverage.

The cableco - whose NBCUniversal has extensive content rights around the Olympics - is touting a simplified experience for viewers, many of whom have faced confusion when trying to tackle the 2,800-plus hours of live and on-demand content that Comcast/NBC is providing.

Coverage begins tomorrow morning with mixed doubles curling; the opening ceremony in Beijing is set for Friday, and NBCU is offering coverage both live and in prime time.

Winter Olympics coverage will be available across Comcast's entertainment platforms including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV, and live and on-demand coverage is available on streaming service Peacock (which is available at no additional cost to Comcast's U.S. customers).

It's centralizing its interface around a new Winter Olympics "hub," which can be reached either from customers' home screens or by saying "Olympics" into its voice remotes. The hub promises access to every minute of live coverage (along with a daily schedule of events) as well as curated collections of highlights, replays, documentaries and more.

Comcast is also offering extras to its customers including setting favorite sports and alerts, curated playlists selected by Xfinity sports editors, and live coverage in 4K HDR resolution with Dolby Atmos audio.

FuboTV (FUBO +6.7%) also says it's ready for the Winter Olympics, via NBC linear networks (including NBC broadcast as well as USA Network and CNBC), NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, on-demand highlights, and offering 4K HDR and Atmos sound in select markets.