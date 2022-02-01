Humana Q4 2021 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Feb. 01, 2022 11:23 AM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Humana (NYSE:HUM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.16 (+150.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $21.28B (+12.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HUM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.
- Prior Quarter Snapshot: Humana (NYSE:HUM) slightly rose 1% after reporting Q3 mixed results and provided an update on its financial guidance for the full year.
- YTD the company's shares have lost more than 15% in value.
- The SA Quant Rating on HUM is Hold, while its Wall St. Analysts Rating is Buy.
- Last month, Humana (HUM) lowered its outlook for Medicare membership, UBS says that the issue could “probably” be company-specific, but it is too early to predict.
- However, for 2021, the company reiterated its diluted EPS and adjusted EPS guidance of $23.67 and $20.50, respectively, as announced in November 2021.
